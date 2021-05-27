Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Purvis, MS

Purvis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Purvis (MS) Weather Channel
Purvis (MS) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Purvis: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Purvis (MS) Weather Channel

Purvis (MS) Weather Channel

Purvis, MS
105
Followers
487
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Purvis, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Purvis, MSPosted by
Purvis (MS) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Purvis

(PURVIS, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Purvis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Purvis, MSPosted by
Purvis (MS) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Purvis’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Purvis: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Rain Showers; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Purvis, MSPosted by
Purvis (MS) Weather Channel

Purvis weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Purvis: Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;