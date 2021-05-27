Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness Original Writer Explains Why Scott Derrickson Left the Movie

The original Doctor Strange successfully brought the Sorceror Surpeme into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans were eager to see what director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill could do with the sequel. Unfortunately, that did not end up coming to pass, as Derrickson announced he was leaving the project due to creative differences, though we've never received anything beyond that in regards to the reason he left the sequel. In a new interview with CinemaBlend, Cargill opened up a bit about why they both decided to leave the project, and it came down to choosing between a film they were enthusiastic about and one that was becoming something else.