4-Day Weather Forecast For Marshall

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Sunday afternoon by around 115 PM CDT /215 PM EDT/. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant, Terre Haute, and Montezuma. .Minor flooding will continue for a handful of sites along the Wabash River in western Indiana into the first half of next week. The river crest Saturday evening was near Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until Monday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday /8:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was 17.8 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Saturday /8:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was 18.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.2 feet Tuesday, May 25. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.