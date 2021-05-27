PUBG Developer Announces New Project Based on Korean Fantasy Novel The Bird That Drinks Tears
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) developer KRAFTON has announced Project Windless, which is described as the company's plans to create a video game and larger multimedia franchised based on the Korean fantasy novel The Bird That Drinks Tears by author Yeong-do Lee. What, exactly, that looks like is unclear at the moment, but KRAFTON has brought on popular concept artist Iain McCaig in order to help visualize the universe of Project Windless.comicbook.com