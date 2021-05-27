Cancel
PUBG Developer Announces New Project Based on Korean Fantasy Novel The Bird That Drinks Tears

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) developer KRAFTON has announced Project Windless, which is described as the company's plans to create a video game and larger multimedia franchised based on the Korean fantasy novel The Bird That Drinks Tears by author Yeong-do Lee. What, exactly, that looks like is unclear at the moment, but KRAFTON has brought on popular concept artist Iain McCaig in order to help visualize the universe of Project Windless.

