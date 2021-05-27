Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Captain Cook, HI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Captain Cook

Posted by 
Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel
Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Captain Cook: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel

Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel

Captain Cook, HI
112
Followers
473
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Captain Cook, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Scattered Rain Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Captain Cook, HIPosted by
Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Captain Cook’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Captain Cook: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night; Saturday, May 22: Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night;