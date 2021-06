GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (RLFTF)("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today provided an update on the development of ACER-001, a proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) designed to be both taste-masked and immediate release, in the lead indication, urea cycle disorders (UCDs). UCDs are a group of rare genetic metabolic disorders which can lead to an excess accumulation of ammonia in the bloodstream, causing different symptoms such as somnolence, coma, and, in the worst case, may lead to multi-organ failure. Better, more affordable treatment options for UCDs are urgently needed.