Police investigate 'refuse service to white people' sign at St. Louis-area drive-through

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - This fall will be the return of Oktoberfests and more beer festivals to the greater St. Louis area after all were lost due to the pandemic in 2020. Schlafly, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, will host its largest festival season to-date with HOP in the City, Art Outside and Full Moon Festival later this year. And the annual Oktoberfests in downtown St. Louis and Belleville will also return this fall.