Lake Saint Louis, MO

Police investigate 'refuse service to white people' sign at St. Louis-area drive-through

By Sam Masterson
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago
Police are asking for help to identify the person or people who posted a sign in a fast-food drive-through saying the business “will reserve the right to refuse service to white people.”

Saint Louis, MO
All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

