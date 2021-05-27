Police investigate 'refuse service to white people' sign at St. Louis-area drive-through

The Meadows Luxury Living, a new upscale, 156-unit multi-family development in Lake Saint Louis has received zoning approval. The new development will add an amenity-rich, high-end housing option and community greenspace to the area and will support local retailers. Located on Technology Drive, across from The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis shopping center off Highway 40, the project is being developed by St. Louis-based Mia Rose Holdings and Jim Cook, IMOs Pizza franchisee and co-owner of Sugarfire Smokehouse. Construction will break ground this June and is scheduled to complete April 2022.