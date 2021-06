Southampton host Fulham today as the visiting side play for pride after their relegation from the Premier League on Monday.A 2-0 home loss to Burnley saw Scott Parker’s team drop back down to the Championship, with Southampton seeing off Crystal Palace 3-1 at home the next day.Danny Ings netted twice as he made his Saints return, with Che Adams also getting on the scoresheet for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team.With three matches remaining this season, Fulham will be out to restore some pride – though Parker could also give some game time to his younger players.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...