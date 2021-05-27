Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lithia, FL

Thursday sun alert in Lithia — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LITHIA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lithia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Lithia, FL
69
Followers
489
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithia, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Today#Snacks#Picnic#Advice#Nws Data#Thunderstorms#Risk Levels#Covid 19 Restrictions#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lithia, FLPosted by
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Lithia is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(LITHIA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lithia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lithia, FLPosted by
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Lithia is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(LITHIA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lithia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lithia, FLPosted by
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Lithia weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lithia: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Lithia, FLPosted by
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Lithia’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lithia: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;