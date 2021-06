(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) The High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the Telangana government report on the corona. A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Vijayasen Reddy heard the corona situation in the state. The Director-General of Public Health (DEH) has submitted a report to the High Court outlining the steps being taken by the government to curb the spread of corona.