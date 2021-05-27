3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Yoakum

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: De Witt; Lavaca SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWITT AND WEST CENTRAL LAVACA COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 505 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hochheim, or near Yoakum, moving southeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Yoakum, Shiner and Edgar.