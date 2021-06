I’ve reviewed more keyboard cases than I count off the top of my head. I have covered Apple’s Smart Keyboard (hated it), Smart Keyboard Folio (disliked it), and Magic Keyboard (really liked it and still own it), as well as all of the recent iPad Pro models from Logitech and Brydge. I also covered many keyboard cases from several manufacturers, all the way back to some of the first for the iPad 2 in 2011 in my former writing position. You could say iPad keyboard cases are kind of my thing and have been for a long time.