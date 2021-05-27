Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winterville, GA

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Winterville

Posted by 
Winterville (GA) Weather Channel
Winterville (GA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WINTERVILLE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Winterville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Winterville (GA) Weather Channel

Winterville (GA) Weather Channel

Winterville, GA
68
Followers
490
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winterville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Sun Today#Snacks#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Winterville, GAPosted by
Winterville (GA) Weather Channel

Forecast: The next 4 days in Winterville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winterville: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;