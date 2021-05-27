Cancel
Morganfield, KY

Weather Forecast For Morganfield

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Morganfield: Thursday, May 27: Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield, KY
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Morganfield's 4-day outlook

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Morganfield: Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
WTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.