Americans Love to Travel But There's a New Name for Travelers That Normally Don't Plan Ahead

abc10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans love to travel, but they have different ways of doing it. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Travel Centers of America.

www.abc10.com
TravelPosted by
Audacy

Americans itching to travel as country reopens

Pandemic staycations are so last year. Travel continues to pick up with more and more of us are planning to take a trip this summer. People are dying to get out of town, according to Irene Arbiv with Travel Darlings in San Francisco. She told KCBS Radio she’s hearing from a lot of clients a year after COVID-19 brought the industry to its knees.
Worldexplore-mag.com

Adventure is for Everyone in Golden, BC: Plan Ahead for Sustainable, Responsible Travel

From epic high-mountain hikes to family-friendly rafting trips, Golden has something for everyone. This outdoor adventure hotspot in British Columbia will entice adventurers while providing accessible options. In 2021, it is more important than ever to plan ahead for sustainable, responsible travel and to follow the current provincial guidelines. To...
Traveltravelweekly.com

'We just don't know' what will happen in travel

For the past several years we've sent a digital newsletter to our clients on the first day of each month. We write it ourselves. It contains no ads or travel hype. We accept no promotional funds, and there is no sales pitch of any kind. The smallest newsletter we've ever done was 54 pages. I thought I would share just the front page of this month's issue:
US News and World Report

Travel Advisor vs. Travel Agent: What's the Difference and Do You Need One?

In early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the closures of international borders and stay-at-home orders became the norm, many travelers were left scrambling. Along with expensive rebooking and cancellation fees, travelers were faced with long lines at borders and even longer wait times with customer service representatives. But for consumers who had employed a travel agent, or travel advisor, to book their trips, it was a different story. "We saw travel advisors grabbing flights with no change fees; negotiating future travel credits; doing the legwork on behalf of their clients to avoid their clients having to pay anything out of pocket," says Erika Richter, the senior director of communications for the American Society of Travel Advisors. As Richter puts it, "Travel advisors were made for that moment."
Public HealthTravel + Leisure

Americans Can Now Travel to Italy — Here's How to Book a Flight

Vaccinated travelers are required to get tested before departure and again on arrival, but are exempt from quarantine. Here's what you need to know about "COVID-free flights" and planning your trip. Travelers dreaming of la dolce vita can stop fantasizing and start booking as Italy started welcoming vaccinated tourists on...
New Orleans, LAwhereyat.com

New Orleans Named a Top Summer Travel Destination for 2021

With more and more Americans receiving the COVID vaccine and feeling more comfortable with travel, the world of tourism is expanding greatly as summer approaches. Today, the number of people crossing through TSA checkpoints each day is 10 times higher than it was at this time last year, according to WalletHub Communications Manager Diana Polk.
Travelcntraveler.com

Falling in Love with Solo Travel After Retirement: Women Who Travel Podcast

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. Charlotte Simpson had been traveling for decades before she took her first solo trip. She had visited all 50 states with her late husband throughout their 31-year marriage, traveled internationally with her daughter, and had adventures with girlfriends. But when no one wanted to go on a trip to Italy with her a few years after her husband died, she set out on her own—kicking off a new love for solo travel and the freedom that comes with it. “It was so liberating,” she says. This week, Charlotte, known online as @TravelingBlackWidow, joins us our I Deserve This series, talking about how she prioritizes traveling for herself, what she's learned about being more adventurous later in life, and how social media has influenced her travels.
Travelroguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Travel Tips – How to Plan for Traveling with Kids

Families that travel with kids typically know electronic tablets and other gadgets and activities can make the journey easier, and vacation rentals can make the stay more relaxing and affordable. These tips from the experts at Vrbo can help make it easier to hit the road with kids, whether it’s...
Upland, CARiverside Press Enterprise

If planning to travel this summer, here’s what to know before you go

Traveling during the COVID-19 era can present a new host of challenges. Jack Warshaw, owner of All-Ways Travel in Upland, talks about what travelers can expect, or no longer expect, as they prepare for summer travel beginning with the 2021 Memorial Day holiday. QUESTION: How have things changed for you...
TravelColumbian

About 37M Americans plan to travel Memorial weekend

LOS ANGELES — Temperatures are rising and you’re thinking about a summer road trip to somewhere with a lot of open space so you won’t be stuck in a stuffy airplane or a crowded hotel lobby, trying to hold your breath. You are not alone. Nearly 90 percent of Southern...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Don't forget to enjoy these four activities while traveling

Traveling is a spiritual pursuit to experience the diversity and beauty that the world offers. We all travel for different reasons that satisfy our secret yearnings associated with every destination. Some travel for luxury and relaxation, while others travel for rip-roaring adventures and the splendors of mother nature. Millennials have...
Travelgulfshorebusiness.com

Travel Plans

When airlines canceled flights at the beginning of the pandemic, it is likely no one had any idea how long planes would be grounded, nor the lasting impact that pause in travel—both business and leisure—would have. Now, more than a year later, travel is slowly beginning to make a comeback; it will likely be some time before the industry recovers.
New York City, NYprdaily.com

Ben & Jerry’s offers tips on anti-racism statements, Americans report increased summer travel plans, and NYC schools eliminate remote learning

A brand that can tap into the power of dreams has a potent marketing weapon in its arsenal. That’s what Hotels.com hopes to do with its Dream Vacation contest, offering five winners the chance to take the vacation of their dreams—literally. Winners will earn a virtual consultation with dream interpreters, who will then recommend a destination based on the winners’ dreams.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Baffled by the ‘amber list’ travel advice? Don’t worry, the government is too

Are you baffled by the government’s “traffic light” system regarding travel? Don’t worry – the government is, too. You might think that, at this stage of the pandemic, Boris Johnson and his team would have grasped the importance of clearly informing the public about what is and isn’t safe; what we can and cannot do. Ambiguity costs lives. They must, surely, know this by now? No such luck, I’m afraid.So instead, we have the prime minister telling us – “let me be very clear” – that an amber list country (the majority of countries) is “not somewhere you should...
TravelFodorsTravel

A Travel Booking Site Opened a Hotel. And You Know What? It’s Lovely

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Miami > Hotels & Lodging. We got a look at Kayak’s newest launch: a tech-forward hotel in Miami. Launching a hotel during a pandemic may seem like a daunting task, but it helps if the hotel you’re launching is looking to reimagine hospitality with innovative–and contactless–solutions for the guest experience. In April, Kayak, the travel search engine, debuted their first branded hotel in Miami Beach using tech-savvy elements to streamline usually tedious processes like check-in, ID verification, and payments. Kayak partnered with “Silicon Valley-backed” Life House, which already has its own boutique hotels in four locations, including Miami Beach. We got the first-hand experience of staying at the hotel during opening weekend and were pleasantly surprised at what this small-but-mighty property offered.
TravelPosted by
New Country 99.1

What They Don’t Tell You About Traveling Right Now

Summer is just about here and so are those summer travel plans. This upcoming Memorial Day weekend is a time to remember those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom. Not to get too preachy on you, but take some time to let that sink in. Men and women have given their lives for us to live in this free nation. To those who have lost someone in the service, thank you for your sacrifice.
Travelohionewstime.com

Travel increases as Americans go on vacation | Travel

Americans set out on a near-record number of trips at the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend. Their enthusiasm for freeing them from the containment of the coronavirus has overcome the rise in prices for planes, petrol and hotels. More than 1.8 million people pass through US airports on Thursday,...