OECD's Gurria sees deal on global tech tax in June or July

 4 days ago
MADRID (Reuters) - OECD chief Angel Gurria said on Thursday he expects all the necessary elements for a global accord on taxing tech giants to be ready by June or July thanks to a sharp shift in the U.S. stance on the initiative.

“The issue was a little bit tied up, mainly because of the American position,” he told a virtual news conference, adding that administration of President Joe Biden had made a “180 degree turn” from that of his predecessor.

He added negotiations on a minimum corporate tax rate are going forward. Some large companies are supporting such a rate in exchange for certainty on tax rates, he said.

