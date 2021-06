The Sofitel Celebrates Gay Pride Month with Drag Tea, Gay Flag Exhibit & New Charity Program. Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square, part of AccorHotels, presents a month-long celebration for June as Philadelphia Gay Pride Month. The Sofitel Philadelphia will raise a giant Philadelphia-version of the Gay Pride Flag to hang proudly outside the hotel on 17th Street. Inside, neighbors, guests and visitors are invited to visit the Hall of LGBTQ Flags Exhibition featuring six individual LGBTQ flags flying high above the lobby to celebrate the diversity of the local and hotel LGBTQ community. The raising of the flags coincides with a month-long benefit to support the William Way LGBT Community Center. On Saturdays, June 5th and 12th, Sofitel Philadelphia and Brittany Lynn’s Drag Mafia Present Sofitel’s Pride Drag Tea featuring the Sofitel famous tea-service with an entertaining and drag twist. A portion of proceeds from the Drag Tea will go to support the capital campaign and operations at William Way LGBT Community Center. Sofitel is located at 120 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia in the heart of Rittenhouse Square. For information about events at Sofitel Philadelphia, visit Sofitel Philadelphia on Facebook.