Madill, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Madill

Madill (OK) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Madill: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Madill (OK) Weather Channel

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
Madill (OK) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Madill

(MADILL, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bryan County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bryan, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Texoma, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Bryan; Marshall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Marshall and west central Bryan Counties Until 815 PM CDT AT 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pottsboro, moving east-southeast at 35 MPH. These storms are close enough to Lake Texoma to increase the winds and create a lightning threat. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 40 MPH
Jefferson County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Love; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...LOVE...SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL AND CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Marietta to 4 miles northwest of Thackerville to near Terral, moving east at 30 mph. The strongest storm was located just east of Marietta with damaging wind and hail. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Henrietta, Marietta, Thackerville, Terral, Leon, Rubottom, Burneyville, Lebanon, Grady, Oscar, southeastern Lake Murray, western Lake Texoma, Courtney and Petersburg. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Jefferson County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Love; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...LOVE...SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL AND CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Marietta to 4 miles northwest of Thackerville to near Terral, moving east at 30 mph. The strongest storm was located just east of Marietta with damaging wind and hail. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Henrietta, Marietta, Thackerville, Terral, Leon, Rubottom, Burneyville, Lebanon, Grady, Oscar, southeastern Lake Murray, western Lake Texoma, Courtney and Petersburg. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH