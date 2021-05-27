Daily Weather Forecast For Madill

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Love; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...LOVE...SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL AND CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Marietta to 4 miles northwest of Thackerville to near Terral, moving east at 30 mph. The strongest storm was located just east of Marietta with damaging wind and hail. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Henrietta, Marietta, Thackerville, Terral, Leon, Rubottom, Burneyville, Lebanon, Grady, Oscar, southeastern Lake Murray, western Lake Texoma, Courtney and Petersburg. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH