Helotes, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Helotes

Helotes (TX) Weather Channel
Helotes (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Helotes: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Helotes (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Helotes’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Helotes: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 22: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GUADALUPE NORTHEASTERN BEXAR AND SOUTHEASTERN COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Selma, moving north at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Randolph AFB, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Santa Clara, Converse, Bracken and Solms.