Many younger Marvel fans out there likely have no idea who Giant Man is, however the "Hank Pym" on the package should give it away. Hank Pym is better known as Michael Douglas in todays Ant Man movies blockbuster hits. He is known to have created the Pym particle, along with the Ant Man suit which allows the individual to shrink or even grow. So Hank historically went under many different names in the past, Ant Man, Giant Man, Goliath.