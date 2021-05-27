Coldspring Daily Weather Forecast
Here's the forecast for the next four days in Coldspring: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;