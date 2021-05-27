Cancel
Huachuca City, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Huachuca City

Huachuca City (AZ) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Huachuca City: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Huachuca City, AZ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Huachuca City, AZ
Wednesday has sun for Huachuca City — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HUACHUCA CITY, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Huachuca City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Cochise County, southern Graham and Greenlee Counties, Santa Cruz County, and far southern Pima County. * TIMING...Through 8 PM MST this evening. * WINDS...20-foot winds will be out of the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.