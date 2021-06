Depending on where you were holed up for the better part of last year, it may have come and gone without so much as a toe dipped into the sand or surf. Sad! Before we go full "suns out, buns out" in the vaxication summer of 2021, we could use a good refresher on what exactly it is we should be bringing to the beach nowadays. So, we dusted off our portable lounge chairs and took stock of timely safety precautions to whittle down a definitive packing list.