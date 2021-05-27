Thursday has sun for Caldwell — 3 ways to make the most of it

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Caldwell: Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;