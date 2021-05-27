Cancel
Chuckey, TN

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Chuckey (TN) Weather Channel
(CHUCKEY, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chuckey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Your 4-day forecast for Chuckey

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Chuckey: Sunday, May 16: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Monday, May 17: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They're here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.