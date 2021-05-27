Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerville, AL

Somerville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Somerville (AL) Weather Channel
Somerville (AL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Somerville: Thursday, May 27: Areas of fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Somerville (AL) Weather Channel

Somerville (AL) Weather Channel

Somerville, AL
128
Followers
486
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Somerville, ALPosted by
Somerville (AL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(SOMERVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Somerville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Somerville, ALPosted by
Somerville (AL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Somerville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Somerville: Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;