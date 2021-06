The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD) will close the doors on the Germanna Community College mass vaccination site on June 24. "Our small but mighty team gave more than 51,000 doses of COVID vaccine in the last six months — about one-third of all the vaccine given in our health district," said Dr. Colin Greene, acting health director. "We could not have done this without the help of our amazing Medical Reserve Corps volunteers who gave more than 7,500 hours of volunteer time to support our vaccine operations. We also would like to thank Germanna Community College for graciously hosting our main vaccination site, and being so supportive of our efforts.