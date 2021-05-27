Weather Forecast For Whittier

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whittier: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;