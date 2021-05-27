Nintendo's Game Builder Garage Is Labo Without The Cardboard
While the signature attractions of Nintendo's Labo kits were the DIY peripherals you had to fashion out of cardboard, the most intriguing aspect of the software was the Toy-Con Garage. This ancillary mode let you tinker with the programming underpinning each mini-game and even allowed you to create small games of your own. Although Nintendo appears to have quietly retired the Labo line, the company is expanding the Toy-Con Garage into a standalone title called Game Builder Garage. We recently had a chance to see more of the game ahead of its release next month via a virtual preview event, and it looks to be a fairly flexible game creation tool.www.gamespot.com