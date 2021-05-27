Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pollock Pines, CA

Weather Forecast For Pollock Pines

Posted by 
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Pollock Pines: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Pollock Pines, CA
110
Followers
484
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pollock Pines, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pollock Pines, CAPosted by
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Pollock Pines is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(POLLOCK PINES, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pollock Pines. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Pollock Pines, CAPosted by
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(POLLOCK PINES, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pollock Pines. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Pollock Pines, CAPosted by
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Pollock Pines’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pollock Pines: Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN PLACER AND NORTHEASTERN NEVADA COUNTIES At 500 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Cisco. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Interstate 80 between Cisco and Kingvale, Blue Canyon, Cisco, Emigrant Gap, Kingvale, Lake Spaulding, Sugarbowl Ski Resort, Meadow Lake and Rattlesnake Mountain. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.