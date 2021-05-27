St. Luke’s bringing adolescent behavioral health to Easton campus
St. Luke’s University Health Network has plans to open an adolescent behavioral unit to its Easton Campus, the former Easton Hospital. Writer Stacy Wescoe has her finger on the pulse of the business community in the Greater Lehigh Valley and keeps you up-to-date with technology and trends, plus what coworkers and competitors are talking about around the water cooler — and on social media. She can be reached at swescoe@bridgetowermedia.com or 610-807-9619, ext. 4104. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.www.lvb.com