Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Poughkeepsie, NY

Area Man Stabbed Twice Not Cooperating With Investigation, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDYu3_0aDG2U6l00
A man who was stabbed in the City of Poughkeepsie allegedly told police he would not cooperate with their investigation. Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Police

A man who was stabbed in the arm and chest in the area is not cooperating with the police.

The incident took place around 1:34 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, in the City of Poughkeepsie, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

According to Clark, a police officer was flagged down and told there had been a stabbing in the area of Main and Rose Streets.

The officer found a 29-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident with a slash wound to his arm and chest.

He was transported to a local hospital, his wounds are not life-threatening, Clark said.

While being questioned by the police about what had happened to him, the victim stated "he did not know what happened and he was not going to cooperate with any investigation into what happened."

Anyone with information on this stabbing should call 845-451-7577.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
102K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Man#Officer#Poughkeepsie Resident#Rose Streets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Fatally Shot While Sitting In Parked Vehicle On Residential Long Island Street

An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting overnight on a residential Long Island street. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, May 30 in West Babylon. Daniel Smith, age 32, of Roosevelt, sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle on Schenectady Avenue, just south of Essex Street, when he was struck by multiple gunshots fired from outside the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.
Mahwah, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Mahwah Motel Sex Assault: NY Man Beat, Threatened Captive Victim, Prosecutor Says

A New York State man was jailed after surrendering to police for sexually assaulting, restraining and threatening a victim at a Mahwah hotel, authorities said. Gustavo R. Gonzalez, 24, of Middletown, NY committed an assault in his in his vehicle, then sexually assaulted and restrained the victim at the hotel while armed with an undisclosed weapon last Tuesday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Gloucester County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Purported Pagan's Motorcycle Club Member Charged With Attempted Murder In NJ Break-In

A purported member of a the Pagan's Motorcycle Club was charged with attempted murder after breaking into a home and firing a gun Saturday night in South Jersey. Michael F. Dorazo, 41, was armed with a pair of handguns and a high-power, high-capacity assault weapon when he broke into a Pasadena Avenue in Deptford around noon, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Driver Dead In Fiery Bucks County Nursing Home Crash

A female driver died in a fiery crash at a Bucks County nursing home Monday morning, fire officials said. The woman was trapped inside of the vehicle that had struck the stone porch area of the Langhorne Gardens Health & Rehabilitation Center on Manor Avenue when Langhorne Middletown Fire Chief Frank Farry arrived at the scene just after 8 a.m., he said.
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Elizabeth Woman, 34, Found Dead In Hoboken Parking Garage ID'd

An autopsy will officially determine how an Elizabeth woman whose body was found in a Hoboken parking garage over the Memorial Day weekend died, authorities said Monday. City police called to the Hudson Street garage on Second Street on a report of an unresponsive woman shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday found found the body of Jazzlyn Teron, 34, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Levittown, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Local Man Threatens Employee With Knife After Stealing From Long Island Store, Police Say

A man has been accused of threatening an employee at a Long Island 7-Eleven after being confronted for stealing from the store, according to police. At around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 29, Christopher Meyer, age 50, walked into a 7/11 store in Levittown, located at 151 Jerusalem Ave., where he picked up two large boxes of beer and walked out of the store without attempting to pay for them, Nassau County Police said.
Gloucester County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

'Shelter-In-Place' Lifted After Gloucester SWAT Team Called to 5-Hour Deptford Home Standoff

A five-hour standoff with a Gloucester County SWAT team and other law enforcement ended peacefully, authorities said. Residents were ordered to "shelter-in-place," reports said. The county Sheriff's Department and Deptford Township police barricaded several blocks. The unspecified incident involving the occupant of a home alarmed residents near Hurffville Road. There...
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

City Man Shot Dead Outside Paterson Shopping Center

Small minds will often wonder when someone is shot and killed in an inner city whether that person somehow had something to do with his or her own death. A chorus of voices rose this weekend, however, after word spread that the man known as “Rei” -- Ravel Trejo -- had been gunned down outside a city shopping center.