Pac-12 Networks' Ben Creighton and Donnie Marbut breakdown the action from No. 7 Oregon baseball's 2-1 victory over Stanford on Friday night in Eugene. The game was scoreless in the bottom of the 7th-inning when Gabe Matthews launched a 2-shot to right field to give the Ducks a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Robert Ahlstrom pitched 7.1 innings of 1-run ball to earn his seventh win of the year and lower his ERA to a minuscule 2.03. Brendan Beck pitched well enough to win, going the distance while only allowing two runs, but took the hard-luck loss for Stanford.