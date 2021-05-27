Cancel
Olive Hill, KY

Weather Forecast For Olive Hill

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Olive Hill: Thursday, May 27: Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while slight chance light rain during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Olive Hill, KY
City
Olive Hill, KY
Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Olive Hill

(OLIVE HILL, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Olive Hill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.