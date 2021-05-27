Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Swords of Legends Online - Housing Trailer and Details

By Adam Vitale
rpgsite.net
 5 days ago

Publisher Gameforge and developers Wangyuan Shengtang & Aurogon have posted a new trailer and information for upcoming MMORPG Swords of Legends Online, detailing the MMORPG's housing system. In SOLO, you can create your own handcrafted floating island, crafting both the interior and exterior, while leveling up your residence to unlock...

www.rpgsite.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Quest Builders#Mmorpg#Garden Furniture#Beautiful Music#Content Online#Solo#House#Upcoming Mmorpg Swords#Decorative Items#Island Kingdoms#Gardens#Exterior#Developers#Creative Options#Materials#Stash#Vast Neighborhoods#Ponds#Cozy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Housing
News Break
Music
Related
Video GamesSiliconera

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Teased in a Trailer

The next The Dark Pictures Anthology is being hinted at ahead of a full reveal. Bandai Namco shared a look at Supermassive Games’ next horror adventure. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes teaser trailer is now online. It offers a vague idea of what to expect ahead of a 9am PT/12pm ET reveal on May 27, 2021.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Nintendo reveals a Zelda & Loftwing amiibo for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Nintendo has revealed the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which will launch alongside the game on July 16. In the game, this amiibo will offer a function where Link can instantly travel from any point on land back to the skies, instead of using set Loftwing statue points. You can also use the amiibo to return precisely to the spot you used the amiibo on the surface.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

House of Ashes Releases New Trailer

Set in 2003, House of Ashes tells the story of a military unit in Iraq. Taking place someplace in the Zagros mountains, the unit gets in a skirmish with local forces. The gunfire and weaponry suddenly cause a rift that engulfs them all. Everyone falls into a buried ancient Sumerian temple cut off from the outside world. Now trapped underground, the two groups quickly realize that they aren’t alone down in the depths of the earth. Something sinister, something evil, is lurking in the darkness and is eager to hunt its new prey.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

House of Ashes New Trailer Reveals Monstrous Threat

The Dark Pictures Anthology's first 2 games have been well-received with the third entry being House of Ashes. Recently Bandai Namco and Supermassive revealed the latest trailer with more information coming this May 27th. The trailer highlights the main cast before darting to the past. The soldiers look to be...
ComicsComing Soon!

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Gets Trailer, Detailed Character Bios

Netflix has finally released the full Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness trailer for their upcoming anime series adaptation of Capcom’s long-running horror video game franchise. The video provides us a closer look at the animated versions of popular characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield as they investigate a conspiracy surrounding another possible zombie outbreak. The new anime will be available for streaming on Thursday, July 8.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Swords of Legends will have a crapton of PvP modes when it launches

Gameforge continues pumping out videos and teasers for Swords of Legends Online. Following up on the PvP teaser we ran earlier this week, the company has pushed out a deeper-dive into the upcoming MMO’s PvP modes. “it’s the game’s varied game modes that really round out the experience. Band together...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Biomutant Goes Into Greater Detail With Its Latest Trailer

Well, it’s only a week now until THQ Nordic and Experiment 101’s much-anticipated open-world game, Biomutant, finally becomes available to play. And while we’ve seen a lot of it in action ever since its announcement, many of you may still be wondering about certain details in this “open-world post-apocalyptic kung fu fable,” as Art & Creative Director Stefan Ljungqvist describes it. So in a new six-minute trailer, Stefan walks all through a few key features, which you can check out below.
Video GamesGotGame

New Biomutant Trailer Reveals Long Awaited Game Details

With only one week left until launch, developer Experiment 101 released a lengthy trailer on their new game Biomutant. The trailer showcases all major aspects of the game that fans had been waiting to hear about. You can check out the trailer below. The new Biomutant trailer reveals a small...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Take Flight with the Brand New Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword amiibo

This year has been a great one for brand new amiibo, and the latest is for the upcoming HD remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. This amiibo features Zelda and her blue loftwing together in a gentle pose similar to the official artwork. They aren’t just for show either, as they have a useful ability in-game as well. At any point when these amiibo are tapped they’ll allow Link to freely travel between the surface and sky without having to be in specific locations, a nice way for players to get a leg up on traveling around quickly. What’s even better is the amiibo will teleport Link exactly back to where he was when used in the sky.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Launching July 16

They say that every legend has an origin and now players can once again experience that with the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. The game is launching on July 16 on Nintendo Switch. This high-definition remastered game offers enhanced performance. Much like the original version, it uses motion controls...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Back 4 Blood Trailer Details the Cleaners and the Ridden

Back 4 Blood was delayed to October 12th but there’s an open beta coming this Summer (register here to be notified when it goes live). So it’s a good time to get acquainted with the various Cleaners that you’ll be controlling and the different Ridden that you’ll be slaying. Check out both in the trailer below.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Nintendo Tokyo releasing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD-themed merchandise this summer; includes Sailcloth towel

With all eyes on the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo announcement last night, Nintendo had another surprise for fans of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Launching on the same day at The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, a variety of items inspired by the game will be available at Nintendo Tokyo. Notably, the item that’s caught everyone’s eye is Zelda’s Sailcloth being transformed into a mini bath towel.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Sword Art Online Receives New Wave of Funko Pop Vinyls

The hit anime series Sword Art Online has been an absolute blast to watch, especially after its latest season. The series has been all over the place since its first season, which showcases a group of online gamers stuck inside a video game. The VR game pulled players from the real world and keep them trapped inside this video game for 2 years, and if you die in the game, you die in real life. Sword Art Online fans are in for a real treat as Funko has unveiled a new wave of Pop Vinyls for the hit anime. The wave will consist of the two main characters Kirito and Asuna, who will also be getting retailer exclusives. Kirito will be sporting his iconic dual sword skill in a jumping action pose as he gets an exclusive Pop heading to Hot Topic. Asuna, on the other hand, will also be jumping into action with her own exclusive that is headed to BoxLunch.
Video GamesGematsu

Legend of Mana remaster English screenshots, details

Square Enix has released a new set of English screenshots and information from its remastered version of Legend of Mana, which is due out for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam on June 24 for $29.99. Nintendo eShop pre-orders are also now available. Here are the latest details, via...
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

New Details Emerge For ‘Legend of Mana’

To the delight of long-time fans and newcomers, SQUARE ENIX today showcased new content and assets for Legend of Mana, the remastered version of the fourth installment in the classic Mana series, set to launch on June 24th, 2021. Legend of Mana will feature a host of new upgrades, including high-resolution graphics, remastered and lovingly redrawn backgrounds as well as an updated UI.