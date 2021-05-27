Cancel
Public Health

Prison visitation resumes next month

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky will reopen its prisons to visitors starting next month as the COVID-19 vaccination rate has risen among inmates, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Visitations will resume the week of June 20 at Department of Corrections and Juvenile Justice facilities, the governor announced. More than 75 percent of adult inmates in...

