In Focus: Gun Violence, United Way Turning 100, Homers for Hope, Restoring Philly’s Old Buildings
On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with a focus on the surge in gun violence in the City of Philadelphia. Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson of the second district joins us. He is also chair of the Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention. Johnson talks about his “Peace Not Guns” initiative and potential solutions he sees to deal with this issue impacting many communities.phl17.com