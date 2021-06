Today’s Penn State football headlines feature a forthcoming recruiting push and a not-so-glowing assessment of the Lions’ chances in 2021. As the NCAA dead period ends, Penn State flips into full-on recruiting mode with one of the busiest months of visit in recent history. Every weekend is packed with big names, which Kevin McGuire previews nicely in a piece for Penn State Wire. James Franklin and the Lions will have a chance to recruit in-person for the first time in nearly year and a half, and they have a plan in place to take advantage of it.