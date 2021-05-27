Kiln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kiln: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com