Covington County, AL

Covington Electric Co-op awards $23K in scholarships to area high school seniors

By COVINGTON ELECTRIC CO-OP
Dothan Eagle
 5 days ago

Covington Electric Co-op (CEC) is committed to supporting education and the career goals of young people. That is why the co-op contributes time and money to this worthy effort. CEC offers scholarships each year to deserving high school seniors through the Electric Cooperative Foundation in Montgomery, Ala., which evaluates all applications and awards scholarships to students attending vocational schools, colleges, and universities. Applicants must be dependents of CEC members to apply. Details about the scholarships are publicized through Alabama Living, the CEC website, and social media.

