Thousands of classic cars will be making their way back to Northern Nevada in August. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. "As of right now, we're going one hundred percent strong," said Hot August Nights Executive Director Alan Tom. "The city needs it, the county needs it, and with everything being postponed and not having any events last year, it's going to be amazing thing to be able to bring this economic impact back to the city of Reno, the city of Sparks and Virginia City."