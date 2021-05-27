Throwback Thursday: What Movie Traumatized You As A Kid?

Throwback Thursday is here.... Today we wanted to know, what are phrases from back in the day, that should be brought back now?. JStew: Man, in some ways this was tough. Mostly because I have ADHD, and as soon as I try to actually think of something, it leaves my brain at warp speed. Although, when I was a kid, I went with the things I knew. I watched a lot of TV, like most kids in my generation, so that's where my most memorable ones came from. Like Hannibal from A-Team... I used to constantly say, "I love it when a plan comes together." Or I'd watch Diff'rent Strokes, and overused this one quite a bit..."Whatchu talkin' about Willis?" Or after seeing Robocop, I was often heard repeating, "I'd buy that for a dollar!" But out of all my childhood ramblings, the only one really worth bringing back is from the song "Valley Girl" by Frank Zappa....."Gag me with a spoon!" Yeah... that should definitely come back.