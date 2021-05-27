Cancel
Throwback Thursday: What Movie Traumatized You As A Kid?

By Jason Stewart, Cori
 4 days ago
For today's TBT, we wanted to know, what movie or movies, traumatized you as a kid. Were they just plain strange? Scary? Does a fluffy animal die in it?. JStew: This topic spoke to me almost immediately. Whenever a conversation like this comes up, there's two movies that always come to mind. When I was 5, my older cousins were up visiting from Connecticut. They, and my sister, wanted to go see Amityville Horror at the old Brewer Cinemas. It was the summer of '79 and my mom decided we were all going as a family. So here I am, 5 years old, watching houses trying to kill priests, blood running down the walls, etc.... No wonder I'm so messed up, haha. Then of course, not even 4 months later.... I saw the OG Salem's lot movie on TV. I saw the whole scene with the younger Glick brother floating in the air and scratching on the window... Goooood times. Anyone know a decent therapist?!

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

