A second round of federal grants totaling $182,000 through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has been granted to eight projects in Western New York. “As we work towards a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, these federal grants will be incredibly impactful towards the goal of creating additional opportunities and outlets for artists and families within our community,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “Our arts organizations showed impressive creativity and adaptability during the COVID-19 pandemic and these funds will help smooth the transition and encourage Western New Yorkers to enjoy the arts again.”