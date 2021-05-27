Cancel
E3 2021 Adds 15 More Companies, Programming Schedule Coming Early June

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Entertainment Software Association has announced 15 more companies that will participate in the all-digital E3 2021 event that's coming up next month. The 15 additional companies include Razer, Intellivision, Yooreka Studio, Tastemakers, NetEase, 24 Entertainment, Norton Gaming, GuliKit, and SK Telecom. Six independent game developers have also been added to the list of participants, including Burgos Games, Dreamteck, Ghost Street Games, Hooded Horse, The Sixth Hammer, New Blood Interactive.

