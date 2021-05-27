E3 2021 Adds 15 More Companies, Programming Schedule Coming Early June

The next episode of the remake of Final Fantasy 7, titled Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, will arrive on June 10. Edition to be released exclusively on Playstation 5. Square Enix continues to develop around new releases of Final Fantasy 7. After the title was released on April 10, 2020 on PS4 very well by critics, the Japanese franchise has reached PlayStation 5 Next June 10. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will present a redesigned version, taking full advantage of the technical capabilities of Sony’s latest console. Regarding the Playstation 5 exclusive, it will last for six months. It remains a logical decision when we look at the path of the first new release whose exclusive contract on the PS4 expired last April. As for PC and Xbox players, they will have to wait a little longer, but there is good reason to believe that they will be able to get their copy of the game by 2022.