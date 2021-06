Hot off the success of Friends: The Reunion, Courtney Cox recreated the iconic Ross & Monica dance routine with longtime friend Ed Sheeran. Following the success of HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special, Courtney Cox gamely reenacted the iconic Ross and Monica dance routine with singer Ed Sheeran on Instagram. The unforgettable dance number was featured on Friends season 6, episode 10, which was aptly titled “The One With the Routine.” In the classic scene, Cox’s character Monica performed a rehearsed act with her older brother Ross (David Schwimmer) in an attempt to get noticed on the set of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” show. The sibling duo’s hilarious antics made the episode one of the most unforgettable moments of the NBC sitcom.