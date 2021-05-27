Cancel
Foreign Policy

Cruz to Introduce Legislation Supporting Arms Sale to Israel

By JNS.org
algemeiner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJNS.org – Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) revealed that he will introduce a resolution this week supporting the US sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel, as Democrats try to block the transaction. “Next week, I’m introducing a resolution to approve the arm sales, and I’m going to fight for...

www.algemeiner.com
Related
Foreign PolicyThe Jewish Press

US Sen. Ted Cruz in Israel: Jewish State Has ‘Undeniable Right’ to Defend Herself

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz arrived Sunday on an official visit to Israel together with Tennessee Republican Senator Bill Hagerty, a former US Ambassador to Japan. Both men, who are members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said they intend to meet with Israeli leaders to “reaffirm the Republican Party’s unwavering support for the security alliance with America.”
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Bernie Sanders reportedly drops effort to block Israel arms sale

Sen. Bernie Sanders will back off his resolution to block the Biden administration’s $735 million arms sale to Israel, according to a report. ​​. Sanders (I-Vt.) will not seek to force a vote on the resolution he introduced after being told the deal had been approved, an aide to the senator told The Hill.
Congress & Courtsthekatynews.com

Sens. Cruz, Hawley, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Condemning Violence Against Jews, Anti-Israel Rhetoric from Politicians and Media

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), John Kennedy (R-La.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) today introduced a resolution condemning hatred and violence against Jews, denouncing anti-Israel rhetoric from elected officials and the media, and reaffirming that Jews must be treated with dignity and respect. The resolution is supported by the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Family Research Council.
Foreign PolicyJewish Ledger

Ocasio-Cortez leads push in Congress to block arms sale to Israel

(JTA) – A trio of progressive Congress members is about to propose a resolution to block a $735 million weapons sale to Israel over concerns about its actions in Gaza, Jewish Currents reported, citing an early draft of the resolution. The sponsors of the legislation targeting the transfer of precision-guided missiles to Israel are Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Mark Pocan of Wisconsin and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, all Democrats.
Congress & Courtsthekatynews.com

Sens. Cruz, Scott, Republican Colleagues: Israel Deserves Full and Unequivocal US Support

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.) this week announced a resolution condemning the attacks against Israel by Hamas, an Iranian-backed and funded terrorist organization, and reaffirming the United States’ unwavering commitment to our ally Israel and its right to take whatever means are necessary to stop the murder of its citizens and foreign nationals residing in Israel. This resolution is endorsed by the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Zionist Organization of America. Sen. Cruz intends to go to Israel in the coming days to assess what the country needs to protect their national security, which is closely entangled with American national security.
Foreign Policywsgw.com

Sanders moves to block arms sale to Israel over Gaza conflict

Washington — Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution Thursday to block a planned $735 million sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel, as hostilities continue between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Sanders’ resolution comes after President Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call on Wednesday to “de-escalate” the conflict.
Foreign Policyjack1065.com

Sen. Sanders offers resolution blocking arms sales to Israel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution blocking a $735 million weapons sale to Israel on Thursday, mirroring a symbolic action by the House of Representatives in response to conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas leaders. “At a moment when U.S.-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing...
Presidential Electionrsbnetwork.com

Cruz Leads Group of Republicans Urging Biden to Support Israel

Sen. Ted Cruz (R- Texas), joined by 12 GOP Senators, on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden to stand firmly with Israel amid the targeted terrorist attacks on the nation. Cruz was joined by Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), according to a press release from Cruz’s office.
Foreign PolicyAmnesty International USA

United States Must Halt Arms Sale to Israel and Commit to Ending Violations in Gaza

Amnesty International USA (AIUSA) supports joint resolutions in the House and Senate, introduced by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders, to block the United States’ pending $735 million weapons sale to Israel. Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes in Gaza targeting residential buildings and family homes, in some cases killing entire families. These attacks may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity and must be investigated. By planning to supply hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons to Israel, the United States government stands to help carry out war crimes and kill or injure more people with U.S.-made precision guided missiles. The U.S. must halt this arms sale, as well as commit to reviewing Israeli forces’ use of U.S.-manufactured weapons and other aid to commit human rights violations, pursuant to the Leahy Laws.
Congress & Courts
The Free Press - TFP

Sanders Joins Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib In Trying To Block $735 Million Arms Sale To Israel

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to introduce legislation Thursday that would block a $735 million arms sale to Israel. The resolution would halt the sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions and Small Diameter Bombs to America’s top Middle Eastern ally, according to a draft of the legislation first reported by The Washington Post, amid the worst violence between Israel and Hamas in years. It only needs a simple majority to pass the Senate, but would need two-thirds support to overcome a potential veto by President Joe Biden.
Foreign PolicyTribTown.com

The Latest: Sanders leads effort to stop arms sale to Israel

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading a long-shot effort to halt a $735 million arms sale to Israel as Democrats in the U.S. Congress raise mounting concerns about the violence in the Middle East. The Vermont senator introduced a resolution on Thursday to block the weapons transfer. A...
Foreign Policy
The Week

AOC, Rashida Tlaib introduce Israel arms sales resolution that could set up unprecedented House debate

A contingent of progressive House Democrats, headlined by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), will introduce a resolution seeking to block a United States-proposed $735 million sale of bombs to Israel, Jewish Currents reports. The news comes after Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee backed away from requesting the White House delay the arms sale.
Foreign PolicyBay News 9

Liberal Democrats launch last-minute push to block arms sale to Israel

Progressive Democrats are attempting to block an arms sale to Israel in the wake of the rapidly worsening conflict between Israel and Palestinians. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will reportedly introduce a resolution of disapproval to the $735 million sale of a Boeing-built precision-guided weapons system to Israel, according to The Washington Post.