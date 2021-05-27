Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Saudi, U.S. foreign ministers discuss regional challenges in phone call – Saudi TV

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken discussed by phone the “strategic” partnership between their countries and cooperation in dealing with regional and global challenges, Saudi state TV reported on Thursday. Blinken ended a Middle East tour on...

kfgo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Foreign Ministers#U S Support#Reuters#U S State Department#Qatari#Saudi State Tv#Israel#International Support#Palestinian Militants#Amman#Cairo#Gaza#Jerusalem#Reporting#Ramallah#Phone Call
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister Christodoulides

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Republic of Cyprus (ROC) Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Christodoulides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening the strong U.S.-ROC bilateral relationship. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister agreed on the importance of promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean through regional cooperation and peaceful resolution of disagreements. The Secretary pledged continued U.S. support for Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated efforts to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation for the benefit of all Cypriots, as the United States encourages both sides to demonstrate the necessary openness, flexibility, and compromise to find common ground to restart Cyprus settlement talks. The Secretary expressed support for the 3+1 diplomatic mechanism, which includes the ROC, Greece, Israel, and the United States. The Secretary stressed the importance of efforts to counter harmful influence from Russia and China in the region.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

BRICS foreign ministers discuss influence of COVID-19 crisi

Moscow [Russia], June 1 (ANI): BRICS foreign ministers discussed all the relevant issues of international security and the influence of the COVID-19 crisis on international matters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday. In a press conference following the BRICS foreign ministers meeting, Lavrov said the foreign ministers also...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman Visits Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kenya

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kenya from May 31 to June 6. Special Envoy Feltman will meet with senior officials of the four countries to discuss cooperative approaches to supporting a stable and prosperous Horn of Africa, including a resolution of the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that is acceptable to all parties.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s assistance in helping to secure the ceasefire between Israel, Hamas, and other parties in Gaza. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of bringing together international support for humanitarian and development efforts in Gaza. The Secretary also thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s role in advancing peace and security in the region, including Qatar’s support for Afghanistan peace negotiations.
Worldkfgo.com

U.S. envoy for Yemen to visit Saudi Arabia, Oman – State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman on Tuesday for talks with senior government officials aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Yemen, the State Department said. The Iran-aligned Houthis have been battling a Saudi Arabian-led military coalition for more than...
Worldmediaite.com

CNN Anchor Confronts Pakistani Foreign Minister For Comment on Israel: ‘I Would Call That an Anti-Semitic Remark’

CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga pushed back on Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a Thursday interview for his “anti-Semitic” claim that Israel had “deep pockets” and “control media.”. “Israel is losing out,” Qureshi told Golodryga in an interview on CNN International. “They’re losing the media war, despite their connections....
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Saudi Foreign Minister 'Hopeful' Over Exploratory Iran Talks

Saudi Arabia is "hopeful" after exploratory talks with its nemesis Iran, its foreign minister told AFP, in a rare comment on delicate discussions whose details have been closely guarded. The official-level meetings aim to restore relations severed five years ago between the Sunni Muslim kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the...
WorldBirmingham Star

BRICS foreign ministers exchange 'namaste' greetings

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): In a show of solidarity, foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa opted for a collective 'namaste' during the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired the standalone meeting through video conferencing. It was convened by...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Saudi minister defends order to turn down the volume on mosques

Saudi Arabia's Islamic Affairs minister on Monday defended an order to lower the volume on mosque loudspeakers, saying families had been complaining that competing speakers were keeping their children awake. In a circular last week, the Islamic Affairs Ministry said loudspeakers on mosques should not be set higher than a...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

BRICS resolves to combat terrorism; Iran nuclear issue

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): BRICS members - Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa on Tuesday resolved to effectively combat terrorism and Iran nuclear issue through peaceful and diplomatic means. In a media statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the BRICS Foreign Ministers expressed strong...
U.S. Politicstacticalreport.com

Will President Macron visit Saudi Arabia?

French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Saudi Arabia has been repeatedly postponed since February. Most recently, President Macron was said to be planning to visit the Kingdom after the month of Ramadan. However, there is talk that the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs did not contact the Saudi...
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

EU trade ministers to discuss steel dispute with U.S., Germany says

BERLIN (Reuters) – European Union trade ministers will discuss a dispute over steel and aluminium tariffs with U.S. officials at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said. “We have the opportunity to create a new basis for global trade politics with the new U.S. administration,”...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. deputy Treasury chief, Ukraine finance minister discuss reform agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo discussed Ukraine’s structural reform agenda with Ukrainian finance minister Serhiy Marchenko on Tuesday and assured him of the U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Treasury said in a statement. “Deputy Secretary Adeyemo emphasized that the United States will...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Saudi Cabinet receives pandemic update

Jun. 2—RIYADH — The Saudi government received a coronavirus pandemic update during the weekly meeting on Tuesday. Cases of the virus in the Kingdom continue to fluctuate around a thousand over the past few days. There were 15 virus fatalities reported on Tuesday and 451,687 people have now contracted the disease in the Kingdom since the start of the pandemic.