Saudi, U.S. foreign ministers discuss regional challenges in phone call – Saudi TV

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Republic of Cyprus (ROC) Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Christodoulides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening the strong U.S.-ROC bilateral relationship. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister agreed on the importance of promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean through regional cooperation and peaceful resolution of disagreements. The Secretary pledged continued U.S. support for Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated efforts to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation for the benefit of all Cypriots, as the United States encourages both sides to demonstrate the necessary openness, flexibility, and compromise to find common ground to restart Cyprus settlement talks. The Secretary expressed support for the 3+1 diplomatic mechanism, which includes the ROC, Greece, Israel, and the United States. The Secretary stressed the importance of efforts to counter harmful influence from Russia and China in the region.