Red Devil: The Kimera EV038 Is A Modernized Tribute To One Of The Coolest And Baddest Rally Cars Ever!
(By Tom Lohnes) – Do you desire to be crammed in a small space, only to be given the loudest, most uncomfortable ride of your life? Well, the obvious brand to choose here is Lancia, but they’ve resorted to making small euro-market econoboxes aimed towards low-income buyers. Other companies, however, have been keeping the Italian brand notable, and Kimera is the latest with their EV038.bangshift.com