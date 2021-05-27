Cancel
Willow Street, PA

Willow Street is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Willow Street (PA) Weather Channel
Willow Street (PA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

(WILLOW STREET, PA) A sunny Thursday is here for Willow Street, but if you haven't got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don't worry, we've got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Willow Street (PA) Weather Channel

Willow Street (PA) Weather Channel

Willow Street, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Willow Street, PA
Willow Street (PA) Weather Channel

Forecast: The next 4 days in Willow Street

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Willow Street: Monday, May 17: Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Lancaster County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lancaster; York EXPECT ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH PEA SIZED HAIL THIS AFTERNOON At 152 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm over Jacobus, moving northeast at 20 mph. A nearby official spotter reported pea sized hail from this storm. Brief downpours and pea sized hail can be expected from this and additional developing storm over southern York and southwest Lancaster County through mid afternoon. These storms pose minimal severe weather threat, but lightning is always dangerous, so take shelter when you hear thunder. Locations impacted include York, Elizabethtown, Columbia, Millersville, Mount Joy, Red Lion, Spry, Dallastown, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Salunga-Landisville, Maytown, Shrewsbury, Grantley, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Mountville, Manchester, Hallam, Emigsville and Marietta.