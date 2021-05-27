Bomberman Skins Are Coming To Fall Guys As Part Of An Explosive Collaboration
Fall Guys makes for bombastic competition in any of its events, and now that theme is going to be immortalized with a set of new skins that will be added to the game soon. Developer Mediatonic took to Twitter to tease an "explosive" collaboration, with the game's trademark beans draped in shadows that look a lot like the type of silhouette that Konami's Bomberman would make if he'd recently put on some weight.www.gamespot.com