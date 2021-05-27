Cancel
Bomberman Skins Are Coming To Fall Guys As Part Of An Explosive Collaboration

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall Guys makes for bombastic competition in any of its events, and now that theme is going to be immortalized with a set of new skins that will be added to the game soon. Developer Mediatonic took to Twitter to tease an "explosive" collaboration, with the game's trademark beans draped in shadows that look a lot like the type of silhouette that Konami's Bomberman would make if he'd recently put on some weight.

Last on sale - Release date 29 May 2021. In the Breakthrough Gaming Arcade series, play arcade games that express a Biblical truth!. Breakthrough Gaming creates Christian themed entertainment products such as video games, animation, comics, and books! Learn more about our products at: http://www.BreakthroughGaming.com.