Bomberman Skins Are Coming To Fall Guys As Part Of An Explosive Collaboration

The free-to-play title from Konami, Super Bomberman R Online, was originally slated to be a Google Stadia exclusive, but in March this year it was announced that it was coming to Nintendo Switch, Steam, and PS4 later this year. Now, the developer has shared the release date and the title will be hitting the eShop in all of its cross-play goodness on the 27th of May! It’s a 64-player battle royale game and a new character called Old Snake Bomber will be available via Season One; check out the awesome crossover in Konami UK’s tweet below.